Oprah Spinoff Gains Traction

It has been rumored for months that Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions company was developing a show with designer Nate Berkus.

Now that The Oprah Winfrey Show has been renewed through 2011, insiders say, the rumor is getting some traction.

If the show materializes, Trading Spaces host Paige Davis will be part of it. Berkus and Davis appeared together on Oprah earlier this year, with Berkus redecorating Davis’ New York City apartment.



As part of Oprah’s renewal announcement, Winfrey stated that developing new shows is part of her mission. (witness Dr. Phil.) If Berkus and Davis are Winfrey’s next chosen ones, there are many people eager to play trading spaces with them.