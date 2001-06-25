Oprah spinning doc into syndie star

Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions is taking Dr. Phil McGraw into daytime syndication.

The studio announced late last week that it will be producing a daily talk show with Oprah's resident human behavior expert for fall 2002. McGraw appears on The Oprah Winfrey Show each Tuesday and is a best-selling author. Harpo executives sent a brief statement to stations that carry Winfrey's syndicated show, alerting them of the coming show.

Harpo would not say who will handle the syndication distribution chores. Sources say King World, which has a deal to carry Winfrey's talker through 2004, is in talks with Harpo on the potential McGraw show. King World executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser