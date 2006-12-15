Oprah Shows ABC The Money

On the same day ABC gave the ax to game show Show Me the Money, it said it will team with Oprah Winfrey and her Harpo Productions on two new feel-good money-themed prime time reality series.

ABC has had solid success with its Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which the two series in development evoke.

The eight-episode Oprah Winfrey's The Big Give will give people the money and resources to help others, then winnow the competition to pick the person with the most dramatic idea for using the money to make a difference in other people's lives.

The other series in development, working title Your Money or Your Life, will feature families in trouble who are given a "money and life" makeover.