Oprah Sends Fans to Australia in Season Opener

In the premiere show of her farewell season, Oprah Winfrey

surprised an audience full of 300 of her biggest fans by telling them she was

flying all of them to Australia.

"This is my last chance to do something really

big," Winfrey told her audience. She said her show had been working with

Qantas and Tourism Australia to put together an eight-day trip that will

culminate with a "once in a lifetime Oprah experience" from the

Sydney Opera House.

The Oprah show in Sydney will tape Dec. 14 and at least

two episodes from Australia will air in early 2011.

In 1993, Oprah flew her audience to Philadelphia for the day.

The audience members also received a smartphone from

Motorola to take on the trip to Australia.

Earlier in the show, Chevrolet provided a car so that six

Oprah fans from Boston could roadtrip to attend the show in Chicago.

Special guests on the Oprah premiere included John Travolta,

Don Johnson (who Oprah wanted as her first guest, but couldn't book),

Paul Simon, who sung an updated version of the song he wrote for the

show's 10th anniversary, and Jimmie Johnson, who surprised an

Oprah fan who also loves NASCAR.

The show began with a new open showing scenes and theme

songs from previous seasons. She entered with Travolta, who has appeared on the

show 11 year ago.

Winfrey thanked her fans, saying that she "treasures the

emails and letter you have sent to me. You've grown up with me. You have

raised your children with me and you've all have been on this wild ride

every step of the way. And for that I have deep, deep gratitude for you all."