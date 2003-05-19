Oprah reups through 2007-08 season

As reported, Oprah Winfrey is reupping for two more years with King World Productions

continuing as her distributor.

That will take Winfrey through the 2007-08 season, with a strong possibility

that even those two years won't be her last.

"I don't see 2008 as being the final year," said Tim Bennett, president of

Harpo Productions. "I think as long as she continues to do what she likes to do

and feels like she's doing television that raises the bar, there really is no

end in sight."

As an added bonus for stations, Winfrey is sweetening the last two years of

her current deal by adding 85 more original episodes than promised with no

increase in license fee, King World CEO Roger King said.

Oprah will give stations 145 original episodes, or 29 weeks, next season,

just as she did this season.

She will then add 30 more original episodes to the 2004-05 season, bumping

production up from the promised 100 originals to 130 originals, or 26 weeks.

Production will remain at that level through 2007-08, King said, even though

Oprah had said she was retiring after the 2005-06 season with only 75 original

episodes, or 15 weeks.

"Oprah wants to continue to win," Bennett said. "She's making a difference and

to make a difference, you have to have the leadership position. We deliberated,

collaborated and decided that it would be in her best interest to retain the

same number of titles we're currently at, and 130 represents fresh shows for all

of these sweeps and then some."

While license fees will remain the same for Oprah -- around $3 million per week

collectively -- through 2005-06, King expects them to jump for this additional

round of renewals, although he wouldn't estimate by how much.

Even in this go-round, in which the ABC-owned stations resigned Oprah for

another two years, the CBS stations went after the show "very aggressively,"

King said, but lost out to ABC.

"Water seeks its own levels, and it's all about competition," King said. "King

World can't just turn down a higher offer and take a lower one."