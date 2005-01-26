Oprah to Retire ... in 2011

Oprah Winfrey said she's planning on retiring from the talk-show business when her contract expires, but there's no need to start engraving that gold watch just yet.

She's not leaving anytime soon since her current carriage deals run through 2011.

"I really do think that's going to be it," Winfrey told a crowd of some 400 TV industry executives at a Tuesday night party held by her show's distributor, King World Productions. That "really" was necessary since she announced her 2006 retirement a couple years ago, only to change her mind.

King World Chief Executive Roger King responded to the retirement talk with loud, calculated, laughter. "Hey, hey, hey," he chortled, suggesting he may try to persuade Winfrey to change her mind.

King World has distributed Winfrey's show since it went on the air in 1986.

The Oprah Winfrey Show is the highest-rated syndicated talk show, with clearances in more than 80% of the country through the 2010-2011 season.