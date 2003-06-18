Oprah renewals speedy

It shouldn't surprise anyone that one month after talk-show queen Oprah

Winfrey announced that she would stay on the air through at least the 2007-08 season,

TV stations have rushed to re-sign the show.

On Wednesday, King World Productions and CBS Enterprises CEO Roger King announced that

stations covering 60 percent of the United States have reupped through 2007-08.

Besides getting renewals from the ABC-owned stations -- which confirmed that Oprah

had changed her mind and would not be retiring in 2006 -- King World has also

renewed stations from the Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc., Belo Corp., Cox Broadcasting Inc., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Emmis Communications Corp. and

Viacom Inc. station groups.

The Oprah Winfrey Show is entering its 18th season this fall

and it has been the No. 1 daytime talk show every year that it has been on the

air.

In related Oprah news, Winfrey said Wednesday that the first book in her revitalized

book club would be John Steinbeck's East of Eden.

Oprah announced earlier this year that she would bring back the book club, to

the great joy of book publishers everywhere.