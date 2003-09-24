Oprah Posts Best Showing Since 1997

King World Productions’ The Oprah Winfrey Show had its best premiere week since

1997, improving its performance over last season by 27% with a 7.1 weighted

metered-market average versus last September’s 6.2.

The show, going into its 18th season, was also up in all top-10

markets, increasing its ratings 28% on WABC-TV New York, 58% on KABC-TV

Los Angeles and 30% on WLS-TV Chicago.

Shows featuring an exclusive interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria

Shriver, as well as Madonna and pop diva Beyonce Knowles, helped to drive Oprah to its

strong performances.