Oprah in Perpetuity ... Almost

King World Productions has reupped The Oprah Winfrey Show in more than 80% of the country through 2010-11.

Winfrey has renewed her contract with King World through 2011, when the queen of talk will mark her 25th anniversary on the air.

The announcement is along the lines of "sun rises in east" given Oprah's continued ratings strength for stations, usually delivering a big audience into key afternoon newscasts.

This season, the show is hitting its highest ratings since 1996.

In addition to the ABC-owned stations, stations from the Viacom, Hearst-Argyle, Belo, Cox, Scripps-Howrd, Lin, Allbritton, Emmis, Post-Newsweek, Media General, Dispatch, Young, Raycom and Clear Channel stations groups all have signed on. That covers the top 20 markets and most of the top50.

