Oprah Makes Dave’s Week

Boosted by Oprah Winfrey’s Dec. 1 appearance on the show, Late Show With David Letterman bested The Tonight Show in ratings and viewers for the week ending Dec. 2, its first such win since the week ending Feb. 25, 2000, when Letterman resumed his hosting duties following heart surgery.

The show posted a 4.6 rating/12 share in households (versus The Tonight Show’s 4.2/11) and attracted 6.5 million viewers (versus The Tonight Show’s 5.99 million). Late Show garnered a 2.4/9 in adults 25-54 (versus The Tonight Show’s 2.4/9) and a 2.1/9 in adults 18-49 (compared to The Tonight Show’s 2.0/8).

Oprah’s appearance on Letterman was its fourth-most-watched episode ever.