Oprah Launching YouTube Channel

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Google’s YouTube announced the debut of the Oprah Channel on the popular video-sharing site.

While the channel will have some of the most popular clips from the syndicated talker, the heart of the channel will be behind-the-scenes footage from the “Oprah-cam,” including green-room and backstage footage.

According to Winfrey, the branded channel will feature “exclusive video including video I made myself just for YouTube, what’s coming up on my show from time to time we are going to be telling you, and also what happens backstage and during commercials and more,” she said in a YouTube video announcing the channel.

According to Harpo, one of the goals in creating the channel is to create a community around the program. By utilizing the already well established YouTube community, the hope is that interest in the show would increase, and fans would show more engagement.

“We are delighted that Oprah’s channel will open up the dialogue with a new audience, allowing people around the world to communicate their stories, demonstrate their creativity, express their thoughts and participate in the process,” said Jordan Hoffner, head of business development at YouTube.

To help promote the venture, YouTube founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen will appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show Nov. 6. The episode will showcase many of the self-made “stars” on YouTube, including the skateboarding dog and the man behind “The Evolution of Dance.”

Oprah will also act as “guest editor” for the YouTube community Nov. 5-6, and her channel will be featured on the site’s home page.