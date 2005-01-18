Oprah Hits Season High

King World Productions’ Oprah Winfrey Show garnered a 10.7/22 overnight household rating (primary runs only) for Monday’s show featuring designer Nate Berkus and his harrowing tale of surviving the tsunami.

The 10.7/22 is the show’s highest mark so far this season, including the ratings-buster season premiere in which the show gave away more than 800 brand-new cars.

During the episode, Berkus told of losing his partner in life and business. He also was reunited with the person who saved his life and three others with whom he experienced the disaster.

Winfrey said her Angel Network would be contributing $1 million toward tsunami relief.