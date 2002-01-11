Oprah hits all-time low

It took 15 years for Oprah Winfrey's show to go below a 5.0 rating.

In the most recent weekly syndication ratings (Dec. 24 through 30), The

Oprah Winfrey Show scored its worst ratings ever, averaging a 4.9 national

household rating.

The show was off 8 percent from the previous week and down 25 percent from

the same time one year ago, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Live with Regis and Kelly, which finished second for the week, was only

seven-tenths back at a 4.2 rating.

As Oprah reached new lows, five rival syndicated talk shows reached

season highs, including Maury at 3.6.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show, which is expected to end its run at the end of

the season, averaged a season's best 2.7, while Sally hit a 1.9, The

Ananda Lewis Show scored a 1.4 and The Other Half was at a

1.3.