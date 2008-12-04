'Oprah' Heading to D.C.

The Oprah Winfrey Show is heading to Washington D.C. in the run-up to Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009.

Winfrey, a prominent and early supporter of Obama’s campaign, told Access Hollywood this week that Harpo Productions has rented out the Opera House at the Kennedy Center to tape the show

Winfrey also addressed speculation that she will leave syndication in 2011, telling Access, "I'm not done! I'm a very multi-dimensional woman. I can do a show, I can have OWN, I can have a magazine, I can do radio."

VIDEO: Watch an interview with CBS Television Distribution president John Nogawski discussing the eventual day when Oprah leaves syndication.