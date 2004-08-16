Oprah Goes to Court
Even Oprah Winfrey has to do jury duty.
The talk-show queen was scheduled to appear for her potential days in court in Cook County Monday.
Winfrey will be one of 300 prospective jurors, earning a grand total of $17.20 for her day of work.
