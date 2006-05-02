Oprah To Get a Fresh View

While it may lack the excitement of her return to David Letterman’s late night show last December after a 16-year absence, Oprah Winfrey will make her first appearance on ABC Daytime’s The View May 12.

Winfrey will be hyping her one-hour ABC prime time special, Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball, which both View regulars Barbara Walters and Star Jones Reynolds attended.

The 2005 event, celebrating the lives and careers of 25 African-American women, will air as a one-hour special at 8 p.m. May 15, leading into the two-hour second season finale of Grey’s Anatomy.