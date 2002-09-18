Oprah delivers highest debut in years
The season opener of The Oprah Winfrey Show hit its biggest numbers
since its 1998 premiere, with a 7.5 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen Media
Research data.
The King World Productions talker opened with an episode entitled "Good News," which
featured American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini as a surprise guest and
Oprah spreading all sorts of good news to unsuspecting recipients.
Oprah's successful talker is entering its 17th season on the
air.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.