Oprah delivers highest debut in years

The season opener of The Oprah Winfrey Show hit its biggest numbers

since its 1998 premiere, with a 7.5 rating/18 share, according to Nielsen Media

Research data.

The King World Productions talker opened with an episode entitled "Good News," which

featured American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini as a surprise guest and

Oprah spreading all sorts of good news to unsuspecting recipients.

Oprah's successful talker is entering its 17th season on the

air.