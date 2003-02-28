Oprah cracks Forbes ' billionaire list

Oprah Winfrey has made Forbes magazine's list of the world's

billionaires for the first time -- a result that was inevitable considering the fact that her

syndicated talk show grossed $115 million after its first two seasons.

Winfrey, 49, is ranked No. 427 on Forbes' list with a cool $1 billion.

Per usual, Microsoft Corp. chairman Bill Gates leads the list with $40.7 billion,

and even though that's still a lot of money, it's down substantially from the

$90 billion Gates had in the dot-com heyday of 1999.

Other media moguls making the list: Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, 50, now

a major cable investor, No. 4 with $20.1 billion; Metromedia International Group founder

John Kluge, 88, at $10.5 billion; the Cox sisters Anne, 83, and Barbara, 79,

each with $10.3 billion; Viacom Inc. chairman Sumner Redstone, 79, at $8 billion;

Donald, 73, and Samuel, 75, Newhouse, each with $7.7 billion; EchoStar Communications Corp. CEO

Charlie Ergen, 50, at $5.9 billion; News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch, 72, at $5.5

billion; Bloomberg L.P. founder and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 60, at $4.8

billion; and investor Marvin Davis, 77, worth $4.6 billion and the potential

buyer of Vivendi Universal's media assets.