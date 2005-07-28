Oprah Comes To DVD
By Jim Benson
Harpo Productions, Inc., King World and Paramount Home Entertainment Thursday announced a deal to create and distribute The Oprah Winfrey Show: 20th Anniversary DVD Collection, consisting of highlights, behind-the-scenes footage and episodes from the top-rated talk show.
The multiple disc DVD set will be distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment and debut for the 2005 holiday season.
While the big bucks back-end potential is the usual draw for DVD releases, Harpo’s portion of the proceeds from the DVDs will all go to benefit Oprah’s Angel Network, a public charity established in 1998 to encourage people around the world to make a difference in the lives of others.
To date, Angel has raised more than $30 million, all of which goes to nonprofit organizations that share the mission.
