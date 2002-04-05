Oprah closes another chapter

Oprah Winfrey is closing the books on Oprah's Book Club.

The talk show host had become an important force in the publishing business

driving enormous sales of whatever book she featured each month.

"It has become harder and harder to find books on a monthly basis that I feel

absolutely compelled to share," said Ms. Winfrey in a statement.

Translation: she's as tired of novels about struggling women as the rest of

us.