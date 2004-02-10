Oprah Celebrates Birthday Ratings

Highlights of Oprah Winfrey’s many birthday extravaganzas Friday brought the show yet another ratings gift.

The behind-the-scenes show scored a 9.4 rating/20 share, according to Nielsen Media Research’s metered market weighted average.

The show was the second-highest-rated episode of the season, behind only her birthday show, which aired January 29, 2004, and hit an 11.4/25 in the metered markets.