Oprah Carries Dave

The much-anticipated reunion between David Letterman and Oprah Winfrey gave CBS’s Late Show its largest audience since 1994, according to the fast national ratings for Dec. 1.

The show attracted 13.45 million viewers, the biggest audience since Feb. 25, 1994, the night of another media-hyped "rivalry," the Olympic skating finals involving Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding.

Winfrey’s appearance apparently brings to an end the supposed "feud" between the two, which included Letterman’s infamous "Oprah-Uma" introduction when hosting the 1995 Academy Awards.

According to CBS, Thursday’s show was the fourth-largest in the show’s history, trailing only Feb. 25, 1994, the August 1993 premiere of the show, and the Feb. 23, 1994 show that followed the Olympic skating semi-finals that year.

The success of the Letterman-Oprah meeting also buoyed The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which turned it its highest metered-market rating ever with a 3.3/12 in the 55 Nielsen metered markets.