The Opportunity Management Company Names Shapiro SVP

Digital media strategy firm The Opportunity Management Company has named Seth Shapiro senior vice president of cross media strategy.

Shapiro’s first role with the company will be to oversee the Rapid Cross Media Initiative, a recently-announced series  of two-day seminars designed to help broadcasters, networks and content rights holders navigate new media opportunities.

Shapiro was formerly head of production for DirecTV’s Advanced Services Group.