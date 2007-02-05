The Opportunity Management Company Names Shapiro SVP
By Ben Grossman
Digital media strategy firm The Opportunity Management Company has named Seth Shapiro senior vice president of cross media strategy.
Shapiro’s first role with the company will be to oversee the Rapid Cross Media Initiative, a recently-announced series of two-day seminars designed to help broadcasters, networks and content rights holders navigate new media opportunities.
Shapiro was formerly head of production for DirecTV’s Advanced Services Group.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.