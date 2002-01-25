OpenTV, nCUBE offer VOD

A new video-on-demand system for broadband-service operators is available from OpenTV Corp. and nCUBE.

Under an agreement between the two companies, OpenTV's "EN2" middleware

platform will be integrated with nCUBE's "n4" streaming-media appliance, "nABLE"

interactive-management platform and electronic-commerce on-demand application server.

The goal is to give broadband subscribers the ability to watch selected

movies with real-time VCR-like features including pause, rewind and

fast-forward.