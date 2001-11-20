OpenTV expands partner program

OpenTV is expanding its OpenTV partner program, aimed at expanding and

encouraging interactive TV development.

OpenTV's partner program offers access to tools,

training, and support programs that address the immediate and long-term needs of

the iTV community.

The program is designed to increase the deployment of compelling applications.

OpenTV is the largest provider worldwide of interactive television products and services with more than 20 million deployments on cable, satellite and terrestrial networks.

- Richard Tedesco