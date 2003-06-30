Opening California coffers

Speaking of an early start to the political ad season, the campaign to recall

Democratic California Gov. Gray Davis could put extra bucks in the pockets of

broadcasters and cable operators.

If the current petition drive is successful, Rep. Darrell Issa is

prepared to spend between $10 million and $18 million on TV and radio in a bid to

succeed Davis, according to Scott Taylor, campaign consultant for Issa for

Governor.

Issa, a wealthy Republican, is behind Rescue California, which is

leading the effort to collect the signatures of 897,158 voters by Sept. 2.

Most observers believe it will make the deadline, which would mean a

special election this fall or winter.

Carroll Wills, spokesperson for Taxpayers Against the Governor's

Recall, said the group has not "made any specific plans" for radio or TV

buys.