OPEN PHONES

Lawmakers expect passage of a House bill granting relief to regional phone companies so they can send data long-distance over high-speed networks, said Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.) in separate speeches at a USTA conference in Washington last week.

Boucher would like to give companies offering converged technologies-such as voice, data and video services over one network-a new regulatory definition that will allow the government only to lightly monitor them.