Editor: Katz Media Group would like to thank Broadcasting & Cable for including the obituary of a true industry leader and significant part of our own history, Eugene Katz. I do, however, want to clarify a few points made about a man who helped to shape our business and, most importantly, our company.

Eugene joined his grandfather Emmanuel's company in 1929, when it was known as The Katz Agency. At that time, the company sold advertising time for newspapers, and was on the cusp of entering the world of radio, and later television. For the next twenty-something years Eugene contributed his business sense, creativity and knowledge of the industry to The Katz Agency before being named president in 1952.

He held that post until 1970 when, upon the death of his father, George, he assumed the role of chairman of the company. Eugene's leadership and vision kept our company thriving by moving ahead of the times, creating opportunities for those who worked with him and for guiding the company from family ownership to ownership by the company's own employees.

Although Eugene retired from the industry in 1972, and many changes have occurred since then, our company continues to proudly bear the Katz family name.