Albrecht's Undoing

I just read J. Max Robins' thoughtful commentary on the Chris Albrecht resignation (“HBO Anger Management,” 5/14, p. 4).

As a woman who has worked in the entertainment industry for many years, I've seen a lot of bad behavior covered up because the person involved made a lot of money for his company. Brilliance in business can never make up for this kind of ignorance. I'm glad that companies are starting to see what a liability it can become.

Kellie Castruita Specter

Director, corporate & media relations

Thirteen/WNET New York

4 O'Clock Pioneers

Read your story on the creation of 4 p.m. newscasts. (“Afternoon Delight,” 5/14, p. 14), Just FYI, WRC, the NBC owned-and-operated station in Washington, was the first station in the nation to launch a one-hour 4 p.m. “hard-news” newscast back in 1995; it's now been on the air successfully for more than 10 years.

It was a scary time since none of the reporters or even newsfeeds had anything happening at 4 p.m., but we did it, and it's been successful ever since.

Kathy Johnson

VP of Programming

Sky Angel

Naples, Fla.

I enjoyed your article on 4 p.m. newscasts. We moved Life Around the Bay (WTSP Tampa/St. Petersburg) to 4 p.m. over three years ago, and Dr. Phil to 5 p.m., and it's working out.

Although we don't beat Judge Judy or Oprah, the numbers are decent, and the sales department sells the show, so it makes money.

Dave Wirth

Anchor, Life Around the Bay

WTSP Tampa, Fla.

Adkins' Son Dies In Iraq

An Open Letter to the Broadcasting Community:

In case you didn't know, Anne Adkins' son was killed in the line of duty in Iraq last week. Anne Adkins is VP of marketing for Raycom Media.

Anne's son, Matthew Bolar, had volunteered for a second tour, telling Anne it would be better for him to go than somebody that had children.

Matthew was a Ranger and a medic. The Humvee he was in was hit by a roadside bomb and Matthew was killed when he went to the aid of an injured comrade.

Please keep Anne and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Paul Greeley

VP, Marketing and Promotions

Nexstar Broadcasting

Irving, Texas