The loss of John M. Higgins inspired hundreds of letters. You'll find the complete version of tributes on our Web site, broadcastingcable.com. Below are excerpts from just a few:

We flunked out of Notre Dame together in the early '80s when the time we divided between the student newspaper and classes favored the paper by a factor of about 10.

In 1991 we were at a reunion of the school paper, and during a formal affair, the power went off. Time went by, and we mentioned to the current students running the paper that it seemed like a good story (big football weekend, lengthy blackout, lots of chaos, etc.), and they looked at us like we were crazy. So I said to John, "Why don't you do the story for them?" He disappeared into the dark and—at most 10 minutes later— reappeared with the reason for the blackout (substation explosion), an underlying cause (recent budget cuts had gutted inspections) and an angle worth pursuing (reduced inspections may have violated state law).

Ryan Ver Berkmoes

Author, Portland, Ore.

During our years together at B&C, John was our journalistic conscience. We never had to refer to any corporate or other outside policy about what was right or wrong, about the ethics of the matter. We just had to ask John. His standards were always higher than anybody else's. If we could meet them, we were on safe ground.

John was a man of strong opinions. He knew what he liked and didn't like and would let you know. But he loved life, and I don't think he hated anything, except, as all his editors came to know, a deadline.

Harry A. Jessell

Former Editor in Chief

Broadcasting & Cable

I recall a week-long hospital stay I had at the NYU Medical Center—a cozy 10-minute walk from the B&C offices and a 25-minute walk to the nearest train back to his home in Hoboken—when John showed the kind of heart he had. My first day there, he stopped by and brought along a large fruit smoothie, the kind of treat that can make the difference between a good and bad day in a hospital.

He must have noticed my elation. Every day for the next five, John did the same thing. And it was early December, not May. Each night, he showed up like clockwork at 7:30 p.m., smoothie in hand, to check on me. It was an act of kindness that no doubt resulted in his copy being a little extra late that week.

Ken Kerschbaumer

Former Technology Reporter

Broadcasting & Cable

John Higgins was the most intrepid reporter to cover the media beat in the last quarter-century. He was an original and a consummate friend. He inspired all of us. I will miss him. God bless you, John.

Johnnie Roberts

Newsweek

One time, IAC Chairman Barry Diller was giving his quarterly exhortation in one of the earnings call. Diller was being his usual irascible self, prefacing every answer with his usual, "Well, that's an ignorant question." Then Higgins asks a pointed question about a possible acquisition, to which Diller responds, "Regulation FD rules prevent me from discussing that." Higgins shoots back, "Actually, under Reg FD, this is exactly the kind of forum in which you could answer that question." It was one of the few times I've heard Diller flustered.

But my way to Higgins' heart would always be through music. He joined me to see the Mekons at Maxwell's in Hoboken about 10 years ago.

There we were, two overweight guys bouncing up and down to punk rock without the slightest trace of irony. When the show was over, he looked over at me and said, "Better than Cats."

Derek Caney

Reuters

We often measured the success of the CTAM Summit in part on whether Higgins would admit he got some news while he was there. It became a metric in our planning: "Will this speaker stand up to the Higgins test?"

Char Beales

President, CTAM

John Higgins was the best financial analyst not on Wall Street.

The skills of being a financial reporter and being a financial analyst are interchangeable. It just depends on who you work for and whether you're governed by securities regulations or the First Amendment.

Like the best reporters or analysts, Higgins built his network well. John was the network; a focal point for ideas, for trades of information and reports, and for spying on the competition. He was, in one human force, what Berlin was to the Cold War, or Hong Kong was to the spies of Asia. Those at the Times or the Journal who didn't hire him because of his rough sartorial habits and similarly rough personality never knew what they missed.

He was quick to judge. Those who burned him once never recovered. But, once judged positively, he was long on friendship, so long as you didn't expect that good friendship was a trade for good journalism.

Those who know how the media information engine room works, will also know that the impact of this loss will go far wider than this magazine. It is the loss of a man at the center … a man whose tendrils wrapped themselves around and through the entire industry.

John Higgins was the Information Superhighway.

Tom Wolzien

Media Analyst

Higgins knew how to develop sources and, in our case at Lifetime, certainly among women. I don't think there are many reporters who supply their contacts with Prada sample-sales alerts as John did regularly.

John was a true original. At his wedding, when taking his vows, he boomed "I, Higgins, take thee, Debbie…." The wedding program announced that, despite his vows, "Higgins will be keeping his name."

We will all keep his memory in our hearts. We were lucky and blessed to know him, and our love goes out to his family and especially Debbie.

Meredith Wagner

Executive VP, Public Affairs,

Lifetime