Don't Cry For Indies

Some might argue that today's programming compares favorably to the

1990s “heyday of the independent producer” now so nostalgically recalled by

those opposing FCC media-ownership deregulation.

But Law & Order producer Dick Wolf, a

contemporary of Stephen J. Cannell's and Steven Bochco's, seems to have

scraped by despite the oppressive, network-dominated programming marketplace

decried by the Center for Creative Voices in Media.

No one saw fit to note that the “independent producer” behind

Friends was Warner Bros. (Let's make sure small, scrappy

Time Warner isn't deprived of access to the network airwaves!)

It's regrettable that so many in Hollywood's creative

community—usually fervent in their defense of “free expression”—support

media-ownership rules that give politicians the power to force broadcasters to

tread carefully—and, all too often, timidly.

High-sounding regulations dictating the size and configuration of media

companies enable politicians to maintain a dangerous grip on our citizens'

primary source of news, information and entertainment. Perhaps these

underemployed individuals should redirect their efforts toward creating product

that's cost-efficient enough to be viable in today's brutal marketplace.

NBC would love to have affordable, appealing scripted programming to air at

8.

Lee Spieckerman, SpieckermanMedia, LLC Dallas/Fort

Worth

Katie's Not cutting it

Loved The Robins Report's “Empty Promises” (Oct. 16). The entire

Katie Couric fiasco (and let's be honest here, so far, for the money CBS paid

Ms. Couric and for the ratings she's getting, this is looking like one big

bad deal) is more representative of changes in viewer habits. Couric is now a

distant third place in almost all major markets. The simple truth is, in a

world of 24/7 news, the public really doesn't care anymore who reads them the

news off of a Teleprompter.

As a media consultant for almost 15 years, I'm in contact with

broadcasting professionals. Not one of them understood the Couric deal.

What's surprising is that a TV heavyweight like [CBS Corp. CEO Leslie]

Moonves would be out of touch with what's going on here in the heartland.

Steve Meyer, President/CEO, Smart Marketing

Consulting Services, Las Vegas