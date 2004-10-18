Open Mike
By Staff
Yes, But We Comp Him
I always enjoy BROADCASTING &CABLE's Two Cents column and
Editorials, in particular the Oct. 4 edition, where the "Tonight Without a Fight" piece described a future with
President Hillary Rodham Clinton. From your editorial to God's eyes. I hope the
deity has a subscription.
Kimberly Ceballos, Sarasota, Fla.
