Gay Buying Power Distorted?

Editor: While it is great that Logo will finally be addressing a

long-neglected gay audience [“Logo a Go,” 6/27, page 29], I must question

one dubious number that is tossed out by Witeck-Combs Communications in the

article on Logo's launch.

Specifically, the “projected $610 billion discretionary income” for

gay/lesbian consumers stretches credibility. While no one knows the exact

number of gay and lesbian adults in the U.S., research that I've seen

suggests that number is unlikely to be more than 15 million. Dividing $610

billion into 15 million people suggests that the average discretionary income

for a gay/lesbian adult in the U.S. is at least $40,000 per year. While

impressive, this inflated figure is unlikely to be accurate.

Maybe those who promulgate inflated estimates of gay/lesbian income and

wealth believe that they are doing the gay and lesbian population a favor.

Unfortunately, it is more likely that these numbers will harm marketing efforts

by creating grossly unrealistic expectations.

The reality is that the gay/lesbian market is a large, desirable

market—but perhaps not quite as valuable as some would like us to

believe.

Thomas Desmond, Plano, Texas

Captioning at Unheard-Of Prices

Editor: In your June 6 edition, Bill McConnell wrote about the

captioning of emergency announcements on TV [“More Than Meets the Eye, page

12]. Unfortunately, he severely overstated the cost of this critically

important service. Live captioning typically costs less than $150 per hour,

nowhere near the $4,000 per hour predicted by your writer.

The rates quoted for prerecorded programming appear to be from the

1980s. Live-captioning rates have always been significantly lower, not higher,

than prerecorded-captioning rates.

The Accessible Media Industry Coalition (AMIC) shares the concerns of

the broadcasting industry and the viewers who rely on closed captioning about

emergency captioning and the quality of the captioning service. To that end,

our 26 members—captioning, subtitling and video-description providers—at

our meeting this past May, began a dialogue with a representative of NAB

regarding emergency captioning for its member stations.

To the benefit of the broadcast industry, captioning prices have fallen

dramatically over the past 15 years, especially since the FCC mandate of 1998

spurred increased competition.

This issue was further addressed in your June 27 edition in an Open Mike

from William T. Hayes [“All About Eyes, Ears and Errors, “ page 38], who

seems to feel that the need for emergency captioning is overstated. He talks

about distributing video from a “deaf church.” Religious programming may

save the souls of deaf people, but captioned emergency announcements will save

their lives. Studies have shown that viewers who are deaf receive the urgent

access they need to news and information if live captions are 98% accurate or

better.

Jeff Hutchins, chairman, Accessible Media Industry

Coalition, Pittsburgh

(AMIC represents 26 companies that provide a variety of

captioning services.)