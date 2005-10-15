Bravo Chief Demands a 'Recount’

Editor: The Sept. 19 Max Robins column, “Prime Destinations” [9/19, page 2], provided some interesting insight into his Rule of Three programming theory. However, his brief mention of Bravo as a network stalled for signature hits beyond its breakout show Queer Eye was incorrect.

We are proud to be anchored by several signature Bravo series, beginning with our longstanding multi-Emmy-nominated series Inside the Actors Studio, which will be shooting its 12th season this fall.

Many other groundbreaking series have successfully launched since Queer Eye. Celebrity Poker Showdown just launched its sixth cycle and has spawned a myriad of like-minded series and events.

The phenomenally successful competition reality series Project Runway is heading into its second season and received an Emmy nod this year, notably the only cable series ever nominated in this category. In addition, we’ve made Jonathan Antin a household name with our docu-series Blow Out, which recently concluded its above-expectation second cycle.

And how can we forget this summer’s biggest buzzworthy and most talked about series, Being Bobby Brown, which achieved ratings heights for the network that were stellar?

We hope that the continued popularity and culturally relevant influence of a show like Queer Eye does not overshadow the strength of our stellar original programming lineup. With our eyes toward the future, we’re excited to build upon these current successes as we continue to firmly establish Bravo as a bookmark viewing destination for innovative, quality and culturally reflective programming. Three hits, though many would indeed be satisfied with that number, are not nearly enough to satisfy Bravo’s programming mandate or its viewers.

Lauren Zalaznick, President, Bravo, New York

Kids Embrace DVRs

Editor: Just read Max Robins’ piece on the appeal of TiVo to younger audiences [“To TiVo or Not To TiVo,” 10/3, page 6], and I think his prediction of widespread TiVo adoption is right on the money. I asked my 11-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old which I should eliminate: HBO or Comcast’s DVR feature. In a flash, HBO was given the thumbs down.

One observation, however—one which may be relevant for how advertising is produced for the TiVo generation: My kids rewind some commercials to watch them again. Ads that are funny or have some entertainment value are watched over and over. Several times a week, one of my kids calls me in from another room to watch a spot they think is funny.

Greg Fitzgerald, Natick, Mass.