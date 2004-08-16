CNN Is Slanted, Not Fox

Editor: I no longer watch CNN. Likewise my sister. Along with many

others. If I want to hear the news, I go to Fox. I no longer watch ABC, CBS or

NBC or CNN ["Parsons: 'Crazy People' at Fox News," 8/9, page 2].

Those four [channels] only give the version of the news that they want

us to hear. I prefer to hear all the news and then decide what I want to accept

as fact.

I watched Clinton's [impeachment] hearings, then would listen to the CNN

reporters give their version of what had been said only to find that they had

twisted the facts. That woke me up to the realization that I did not want to

continue with their version of the news. When my cable would not [offer] Fox, I

left.

I would like to state that I still have the same opinions that I always

had when I was considered a moderate.

I would vote for the person I thought was best, Republican or Democrat.

Now I will never vote for a Democrat. They no longer are led by Democrats but

by Socialists. Instead, if I do not like the Republican I just do not vote for

that office. I never moved to the right, they moved the bar to the left.

Tell Mr. Parsons he had best wake up and smell the coffee burning.

Patricia Hill, (Received via e-mail)



Editor: Regarding your article in BROADCASTING & CABLE , you are

totally wrong. Fox News is fair and balanced reporting. You shall know the

truth, and the truth shall set you free. You are not telling the truth. CNN

should have its broadcasting license revoked. [It endangered] our servicemen's

and -women's lives in Iraq in giving out exact positions during the Iraq war.

CNN stands for the Communist Nazi Network. They are truly the enemy within. Fox

News has been ahead of CNN and MSNBC combined. Stop telling everyone lies.

William Scott, (Received via

e-mail)

Editor: The Time Warner Chairman Dick Parsons is "crazy." CNN is very

liberal. That is why I switched to Fox. You get both sides and not one side

slanting to the left all the time. There are enough channels like ABC, NBC,

CBS, NPR and PBS that are so far to the left I think I'm in France.

Laura Foster, (Received via e-mail)



Editor: I read the article about crazy people exchanging views on Fox.

The last time I looked, this was still a free country, and we don't get 100

lashes for disagreeing with the likes of Dick Parsons. (I knew there was a good

reason not to watch CNN.)

Julia Howell, (Received via

e-mail)

We like letters

If you have comments on anything that appears on these pages and would

like to share them with other readers, send them to us. We reserve the right to

edit. E-mail:

bncletters@reedbusiness.com; fax 646-746-7028; or mail to

Broadcasting & Cable, 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010.