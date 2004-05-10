Sinclair vs. Nightline

Editor:

I read with amazement [Sinclair Broadcasting] would not support ABC's Nightline

program April 30 (B&C, 5/3) regarding the reading of all the middle-class/poor Americans that have given their lives for country. This is not Russia the last time I checked.

Oh, or would it be because the troops have not found any WMDs? This is the true story—I will not forget that in November!! By the way, I am a retired Air Force member, and this whole Iraq situation is sad. Censorship is un-American! Keep supporting the losers: Bush/Cheney.

Cynthia Russell, Clinton, Md.

Editor:

I believe that Nightline

has a right and responsibility to show the American people that real people are dying in Iraq. PBS has been doing it for months. They show pictures of the young people who gave their lives for their country.

This war has consequences and the consequences are loss of life. We should and must honor these people. Sinclair Broadcasting has no right to stop ABC from airing this program.

Rita Gurski, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Indecency Uproar

Editor:

The recent uproar concerning indecency on television and radio solves every basic problem for the Republicans in an election year. How do you get all of the right-leaning Democrats to vote Republican? Latch onto or create hot-button issues that polarize voters. What's really incredible is that the broadcasters are delivering the message to their own detriment. It's also a brilliant but simple strategy to shift the focus from the most important issues that we as a nation have.

Jerry Romano, Palmer Romano Productions, New York

Editor:

Is the following type of editorializing from the April 19 issue ["F-Word Is Now Fight," page 3] by Bill McConnell what we are to expect more of in your "reporting" pages? I can tolerate it on your opinions page ... but this is not

un-biased writing.

McConnell wrote: "The commission's latest decision goes way beyond that one f-word and its numerous derivations. The FCC claimed authority to fine stations for additional profanity, although it hasn't spelled out which other words are also off-limits. Guess they'll know 'em when they hear 'em." (italics added)

He also wrote: "The FCC so far considers the f-word—fuck—so bad that it won't come right out and write it in its own documents. But TV and radio stations have been put on notice: Say this word on the air, and Uncle Sam will hit you up for thousands, even millions, of bucks. Say it too often, and you can kiss your license goodbye. The word is outlawed on broadcast stations during hours kids are likely to be in the audience, or roughly the same hours it is being used in the playgrounds, ballfields, and backyards of America." (italics added)

I can respect your right to print the actual word in the mag. But the approach you're using is yet another mocking jab at those of us broadcasters who are for free expression with respect to decency.

George Carden, Minneapolis