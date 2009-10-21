OnScreen Media Summit: Reif Cohen Likes Comcast-NBCU Deal

New York - Bank of America Merrill

Lynch media analyst Jessica Reif Cohen called Comcast's potential deal

to acquire a majority interest in NBC Universal could create

"incredible" value for the MSO, but added that a failed deal could hit

the stock hard.

Published reports indicate that Comcast would acquire a 51% interest

in NBCU, for about $6 billion in cash and the inclusion of its own

cable networks into the partnership.

At the Second Annual Broadcasting & Cable/ Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit

here Wednesday, Reif Cohen said that the deal on its face appears to be

"a very accretive, positive deal that will really drive growth." And it

appears to be structured in a way that minimizes the financial impact

on Comcast -- it involves little cash, they get to include their own

second tier networks at a healthy valuation and no stock is involved.

"This has [Comcast chief financial officer] Mike Angelakis's fingerprints all over it," Reif Cohen said.

While the mechanics of the deal seem to favor Comcast, Reif Cohen

said that the deal also removes a specter that has hung over Comcast

since its failed bid to acquire Disney in 2004 -- that Comcast would

spend big money to acquire a cable company. And if the deal falls

through, that overhang will return in spades.

"They [Comcast] have always made it clear they wanted to go into

content," Reif Cohen said, adding that if the NBCU deal falls through

"the cat is out of the bag," and the market will continue to focus on

the MSO's content aspirations.

That added pressure can't be good for a sector that is already trading at historically low multiples.

Reif Cohen said that she is still bullish on cable stocks --

although they did disappoint a bit during the recession - adding that

their strong free cash flow and revenue growth belie the stocks' 4.5 to

5 times 2010 estimated cash flow multiples.

She pointed to Cablevision as a top stock, adding that its planned

spin of MSG will remove capex requirements for the Madison Square

Garden Arena and make the company more of a pure play cable issue.

On the programmers' side, the declining advertising market has hit

stocks hard, but there are signs of growth, especially those companies

that have an international presence.

The analyst pointed to News Corp., which derives about 45% of its

revenue from outside the U.S., as a top pick. And Discovery

Communications, which gets about one-third of its revenue from outside

the country, is on a strong growth track, she added.

While ratings and growth have been strong at Discovery's core

networks like Discovery channel and Animal Planet, its smaller networks

like Investigation Discovery and the Science Channel have even stronger

upside. She estimated that those smaller networks could see upside of

as much as $300 million in cash flow.