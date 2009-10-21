OnScreen Media Summit: Meyer Urges Industry To Value Its Content

RELATED:Barry Meyer: Stripping 'Jay Leno Show' In Primetime Not Good For Network Image

OnScreen Media Summit Coverage

Promoting the value of content and developing compelling

offerings for consumers is the key to helping the industry from tossing money

and premium content down the drain, according to Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO

Barry Meyer, speaking at the Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News

OnScreen Media Summit Oct. 21 in New York City.







“Something of value is generally not given away for free,” he said during a keynote Q&A with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego. “Just

because a consumer is watching on a mobile device or a Website doesn’t mean it

cost any less to produce the content.”







Because of the high cost of creating professionally-produced shows people want

to see, the industry can’t continue to exist in its current form when the

majority of content is available for free on the Internet.







Meyer stressed the urgency of finding a solution to this problem, saying it

should be done as quickly as it possibly can.







But, the challenge, Meyer said, is reconciling the need for viable economics

with customers growing desire for the freedom and flexibility of such mediums

as the Web, mobile devices and on-demand viewing.







He pointed to the authentication model, such as Time Warner’s TV Everywhere, as

a way to achieve this goal.







“If carefully executed, an authentication type of business model…can benefit

everyone and be an ideal complement to the current broadcast and cable

television ecosystem,” he said.







Meyer believes the customer will be amenable to an authentication system

because it is an added value made available to an already-paying customer.







“They pay for cable TV now. Why would they object?” Meyer said. “Convenience is

an added plus to someone who is a customer of the product.”







He also pointed to the importance of “windowing” content. By not making all

programming available at the same time on all platforms, the industry can

preserve the value of each unique part.







Meyer’s other suggestion for monetizing on-demand platforms is simply to charge

for it directly.







“Charge a monthly subscription for the ability to access high quality popular

programming on-demand on multiple devices with limited (or no) commercials,” he

said. “We devalue it when we let our best customers know they can watch without

commercials or paying a subscription fee.”

He cited the popular computer game World of Warcraft, which

customers buy for $60, then spend $15 a month to play online. Nine million

people play the game, predominantly millennials, the same demographic that many

executives say expect to get their content for free. The success of WoW seems

to undermine that argument.

While Meyer believes in an authentication model, he is less-inclined to support

an a la carte approach.

“It may not be the best thing to promote the diversity of content,” he said.

"Smaller niche channels…they will go away. I think it works to everybody’s

disadvantage.”