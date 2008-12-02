OnScreen Media Summit: 67% Of Cable Fare Is Original

OnScreen Media Summit: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News



Original cable TV programming continues to proliferate and now accounts for some two-thirds of what’s found on networks’ air.



Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau president and CEO Sean Cunningham, during his luncheon keynote address at the “B&C-Multichannel OnScreen Media Summit” here Tuesday afternoon, said that programmers have allocated $20 billion behind an array of original fare, which now accounts for 67% of what viewers find when they tune in cable networks.



Those outlays have helped keep linear TV ahead of the media curve that has increasingly resulted in content migrating to a multitude of screens. Cunningham said that while 2008 will see record video usage among new-media platforms, Americans are watching more of the original small screen than ever before. The CAB executive said that Americans are watching 33 hours of TV weekly, a total only eclipsed by their working or going to school, or another popular activity, sleeping.



Click here for the complete article on www.multichannel.com.