Only Two of 3.65M Pick Sweet 16 in ESPN Tournament Challenge

With two of the No. 2 seeds eliminated and three double-digit seeds alive in the Sweet Sixteen, ESPN.com's online brackets contest for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness) is in "turmoil."

According to ESPN, of the 3.65 million entries, only two picked all 16 of the teams left standing. A total of 72 online handicappers picked 15 of the top 16, however.

This could be important: Correct guesses earn points toward a grand prize of $10,000.