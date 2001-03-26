This is only a review

The FCC finally is reviewing three-year-old requests for changes to the Emergency Alert System. The National Weather Service wants emergency codes used by the broadcasters and cable systems made compatible with those used by the government's weather radio service. The Society of Broadcast Engineers wants to make the two-tone attention signal optional, reduce the modulation level for EAS codes, establish a standard for text transmission, and allow audio for the president's message to be carried separately from the EAS signal.