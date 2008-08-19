Online Job-Seekers Turn to Comedy

Online job-seekers are apparently looking for something to laugh about, but not divine guidance, as they beat the online pavement.

According to a new Scarborough Research poll of people who looked for a job online during the past month, 62% said they typically watched TV comedies (compared with 49% of a national sample), second only to movies (64% versus 57% for the national sample).

By contrast, only 10% said they watched religious TV shows (12% for the general population), the lowest percentage for any of the English-language categories.

Other popular genres with the job hunters were local evening news (48%), morning news (43%), sports and TV dramas (41% each) and mystery/crime shows (40%).

At the other end of the scale were daytime soaps (12%), daytime talk shows (14%) and newsmagazines (12%), although in some cases, those were higher than the national average.