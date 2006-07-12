Online Channel Promotes TNT Nightmares
Online video site Veoh Networks is creating a channel to promote TNT's summer anthology series, Nightmares and Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King.
The online channel, available starting today (July 12) at veoh.com/NightmaresTNT, will feature a series overview, interviews with actors and directors, making-of footage and horror movies--Frankenstein, The Hunchback, etc.--from the TNT library. The series, which harkens back to the Night Gallery and Twilight Zone offering from Rod Serling, also launches July 12 at 9 with the first of a series of shows adapted from Steven King stories.
Turner parent Time Warner is one of the investors in Veoh.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.