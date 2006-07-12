Online Channel Promotes TNT Nightmares

Online video site Veoh Networks is creating a channel to promote TNT's summer anthology series, Nightmares and Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King.

The online channel, available starting today (July 12) at veoh.com/NightmaresTNT, will feature a series overview, interviews with actors and directors, making-of footage and horror movies--Frankenstein, The Hunchback, etc.--from the TNT library. The series, which harkens back to the Night Gallery and Twilight Zone offering from Rod Serling, also launches July 12 at 9 with the first of a series of shows adapted from Steven King stories.

Turner parent Time Warner is one of the investors in Veoh.