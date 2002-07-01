O'Neal aids ABC to Friday win

Barbara Walters' interview of actress Tatum O'Neal, the ex-wife of tennis

great John McEnroe helped drive ABC to a rare Friday night win last week.

For the night (June 28), ABC was first in households, total viewers, adults,

18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54.

The interview, which appeared on 20/20 drew 11.1 million viewers,

making 20/20 the most watched show on TV that night.

The show was also first in households, adults 18-through-49 and adults

25-through-54.

In part, the interview was a response to McEnroe's autobiography in which he

had some unflattering things to say about his ex-wife.

Among other things O'Neal countered that McEnroe used

performance-enhancing drugs to boost his tennis game during his playing days.