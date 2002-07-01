O'Neal aids ABC to Friday win
Barbara Walters' interview of actress Tatum O'Neal, the ex-wife of tennis
great John McEnroe helped drive ABC to a rare Friday night win last week.
For the night (June 28), ABC was first in households, total viewers, adults,
18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54.
The interview, which appeared on 20/20 drew 11.1 million viewers,
making 20/20 the most watched show on TV that night.
The show was also first in households, adults 18-through-49 and adults
25-through-54.
In part, the interview was a response to McEnroe's autobiography in which he
had some unflattering things to say about his ex-wife.
Among other things O'Neal countered that McEnroe used
performance-enhancing drugs to boost his tennis game during his playing days.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.