One World Sports Jumps Off Dish

One World Sports said it will no longer be available on Dish Network and Sling, effective at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

One World said it elected not to extend a five-year agreement it had with Dish because Dish wanted certain most-favored-nation provisions in its contract. One World said those terms would have limited its options in a changing TV landscape.

It also said it might have agreed to a short-term extension, but Dish declined.

“While we know this is the best business decision for our network, we deeply regret how this may impact our viewers and their ability to watch all the exciting programming slated for September,” One World said in a statement.

Viewers who want to see One World’s sports content can access it via BitTorrent, fuboTV or PlayStation Vue.

Dish responded with a statement, saying “One World Sports and Dishhave been unable to negotiate the terms of a renewed distribution agreement for carriage on Dish, and the channel was removed from the Dish platform. Dishconstantly evaluates the content we carry and we work to provide channels that our customers demand. As a result, channels are sometimes removed to address a combination of customer interests and business objectives.”