One Tree Hill Taking Root

One Tree Hill got off to a slow start this season, but it’s managed to pick up a million viewers since its September debut, enough to encourage The WB to give it a full-season order.

The show, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. after Gilmore Girls, has managed to become a hit among female teens, and is the fourth highest-rated show among that group in network prime time.

One Tree Hill had been scheduled as a mid-season replacement for The WB, but got moved to fall when Jerry Bruckheimer and Warner Bros. Television decided that Fearless wouldn’t be ready in time for fall.

"The most important thing we consider when picking up a show is its creative momentum," said Jordan Levin, The WB’s co-CEO. "One Tree Hill has grown creatively each week with broadening characters and emotionally resonant story lines. It’s also generating that elusive thing called ‘buzz’ and we believe it has a chance to become one of the most significant series on our schedule for many years to come."