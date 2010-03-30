One Quarter of Weather Reporters Think Global Warming is Bunk

Fully 25% of TV weathercasters believe global warming is

not happening, according to a new

study from George Mason University

and the University

of Texas on climate

change and local news. Fifty four percent of weathercasters believe global

warming is happening, and 21% are unsure.

Those numbers vary dramatically from the beliefs of climate

scientists, who focus on longer-term weather patterns and see the global

warming issue as much more serious.

The study's authors say local weather personnel are playing

an increasingly significant role in informing the public about climate change

and global warming. Dubbed "A National Survey of Television Meteorologists

About Climate Change: Preliminary Findings," the study surveyed all broadcast

TV members of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

The study, funded by the National Science Foundation, got 571 responses. The vast majority were local weather personnel, with a much smaller number of network meteorologists responding too.

"Our surveys of the public have shown that many Americans

are looking to their local TV weathercaster for information about global

warming," says Edward Maibach, director of George Mason's Center for Climate

Change Communication. "The findings of this latest survey show that TV

weathercasters play-or can play-an important role as informal climate change

educators."

The study ended up on the front page of the New York

Times today (March 30), the paper suggesting a substantial difference of

opinion between the extensively educated climatologists and the TV

meteorologists who focus more on short-term patterns and forecasts.

"A recent survey showed that more than 96% of leading

climate scientists are convinced that global warming is real and that human

activity is a significant cause of the warming," says Maibach. "Climate

scientists may need to make their case directly to America's weathercasters, because

these two groups appear to have a very different understanding about the

scientific consensus on climate change."

The study showed that 87% of respondents had discussed

climate change as part of their duties, but most of those discussions took

place in community speaking events, not on air. Only 37% of weathercasters

discussed the topic in their on-air segments, though 49% did so during anchor

banter.

Two-thirds of the respondents (66%) said they are interested

in reporting on climate change. Just over 31% of those who believe global

warming is happening said it was caused primarily by human activity, while

almost 63% said it was caused mostly by natural changes in the environment.

Nearly 40% are "not very worried" about global warming, 34.5% "somewhat

worried," and almost 19% are "not at all worried" about the topic.

With station newsrooms much smaller than in years past, TV

meteorologists are increasingly tackling environmental issues as part of their

job duties. Just over 94% of respondents said their station did not have a

full-time science reporter. "By default, and in many cases by choice, science

stories become the domain of the only scientifically trained person in the

newsroom-weathercasters," said University

of Texas journalism

professor Kristopher Wilson.

On a side note, 81.5% of the study's respondents were male.

As the survey drew from a virtual cross-section of weather personnel

nationwide, the percentage suggests that females remain poorly represented in

the TV weather ranks.