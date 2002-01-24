One more tech group pushes Bush

Computer makers are adding their voice to a growing push for a policy

statement on broadband from the Bush administration.

Several tech-company CEOs -- including Dell Computer Corp.'s Michael Dell,

Intel Corp.'s Craig Barrett, Motorola Inc.'s Chris Galvin and NCR Corp.'s Lars

Nyberg -- spent the past two days meeting with Vice President Dick Cheney,

director of homeland security Tom Ridge, White House chief of staff Andrew Card,

House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) and other key members of Congress and the

administration to promote their ideas.

'We want a declaration of a broad and aggressive vision on broadband for the

country,' Galvin said.

Technology companies are at least partly pushing for this because they

believe an established policy would persuade companies to invest in and roll out

a high-speed infrastructure more quickly.

That should encourage companies to develop broadband applications, which

should give the faltering economy a boost, Galvin said.

The CEOs want the administration to set a goal that by the end of next year,

80 percent of U.S. homes will be able to access the Internet at speeds of 1.5

megabits per second and 50 percent of homes will be able to get 6 mbps from at

least two providers.

By the end of the decade, the CEOs said, 100 million homes should be able to

access speeds of 100 mbps.

Comparably, high-definition television transmits at speeds of 19.4 mbps.

The average Internet connection is currently 56 kilobits per second. Services

now called broadband run between 250 kbps and 900 kbps.

The proposal, put forward by the Computer Systems Policy Project, has the

same overarching goal as one released last week by Tech Net, another group of

tech-company CEOs.

One difference, however, is that the CSPP's proposal strongly emphasizes

wireless technologies.

The CSPP suggested the creation of a federal interagency National Spectrum

Management Policy Group to work toward freeing up 120 megahertz of spectrum for

broadband purposes by 2004 and another 80 percent by 2010.

This could mean that the government will want to push broadcasters off their

analog spectrum even more quickly while it searches for some free spectrum to

assign to wireless broadband providers.

Wireless broadband requires large chunks of spectrum, and most of what is

available in the United States already is being used.

The administration is currently working hard to develop a broadband policy,

the CEOs said, but no one knows when the White House will be ready to announce

one.