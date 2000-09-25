ONE-ARMED MAN, TWO-PRONGED PROMO
The latest from the Viacom-CBS synergy file has CBS and TV Land teaming to promote The Fugitive. TV Land has acquired the rights to the '60s TV series and will help promote the CBS remake, which debuts Friday, Oct. 6. TV Land will run a weeklong marathon of the original Fugitive series leading up to the CBS debut. CBS, in turn, will promote the TV Land Fugitive marathon on its airwaves.
