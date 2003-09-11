Trending

Once Not Enough for Whoopi

By

To keep the momentum going for new sitcom Whoopi, NBC will repeat the
show’s premiere this Thursday at 9:30 p.m., following Will & Grace.

"Whoopi Goldberg’s appeal cannot be denied, and we are pleased that viewers
have voted with their remotes for her new comedy," said Jeff Zucker, president
of NBC Entertainment. "This additional broadcast just two days later will give
our 'Must-See TV' Thursday-night audience a chance to see what all the shouting is
about."

In Whoopi’s series premiere Tuesday, the show scored the slot’s
highest rating in adults 18-49 since Oct. 24, 2000, and highest rating in total
viewers since Jan. 20, 1998.